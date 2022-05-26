MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.90 Million

Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post $121.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the highest is $122.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $125.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $506.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $515.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.75 million, with estimates ranging from $525.30 million to $526.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $14.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.99. 46,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,804. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

