Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell Purchases 23,741 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 23,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,244.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,143,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,244.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RNWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 304,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,241. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

