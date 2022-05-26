Milton C. Ault III Acquires 16,100 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,836,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,633.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ALZN remained flat at $$0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 323,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,635. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.
