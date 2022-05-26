Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.30. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.70 and a 12 month high of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

