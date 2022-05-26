Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Minera Alamos (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minera Alamos (MAIFF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.