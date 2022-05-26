Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

