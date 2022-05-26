Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of MIRM opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $818.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

