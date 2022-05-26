Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.
MCW opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.49.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
