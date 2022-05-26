Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitchells & Butlers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

