Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITEY. CLSA lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

