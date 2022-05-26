Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

