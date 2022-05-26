Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MOD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.
