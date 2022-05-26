Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2022 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “
- 5/26/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.