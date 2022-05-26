Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

