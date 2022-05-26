Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MONDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,272.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.