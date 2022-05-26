Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $35.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.96.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 79,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

