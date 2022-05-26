Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

MNPR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

