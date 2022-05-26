Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 370 ($4.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MOON opened at GBX 265 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £906.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.52.

