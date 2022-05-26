Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $17.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

CLVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 186,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,713. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,708,000 after purchasing an additional 880,590 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $182,013,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

