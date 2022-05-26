Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,825. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
