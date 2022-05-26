Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of MSI opened at $213.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.55. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $199.24 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

