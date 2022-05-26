Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $213.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

