Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.
COOP opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34.
In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.