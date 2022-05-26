Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

COOP opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

