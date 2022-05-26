MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.44.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

