MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.44.
About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.