MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 16,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

