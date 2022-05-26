Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.