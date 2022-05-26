Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($292.55) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($282.98) to €270.00 ($287.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($356.38) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

