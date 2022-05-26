Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $244.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average is $199.95. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $262.58.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,934 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,151 in the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

