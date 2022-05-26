MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 64.8% in May

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MusclePharm stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.15. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

About MusclePharm (Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.