Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.77. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3,106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 472,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 168,416 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 560,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 302,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.