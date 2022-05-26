Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MYE opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

