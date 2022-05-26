Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$6.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($6.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries' earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($7.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.39). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($18.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($29.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.08) to ($27.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.80) to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.60. 137,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.83. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.02.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

