Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

