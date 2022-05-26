Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBIO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

