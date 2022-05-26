National Bankshares Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.54.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO traded up C$2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.73. 833,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,282. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$141.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.