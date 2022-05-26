National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
NYSE NPK traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $104.63.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.
About National Presto Industries (Get Rating)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.