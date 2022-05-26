Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.85) to €29.60 ($31.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.