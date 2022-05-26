Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.