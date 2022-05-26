Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 664,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,022. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 18,414.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 358,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

