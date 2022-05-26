Needham & Company LLC Lowers Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $8.00

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
NYSE:SGHC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
