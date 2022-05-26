Needham & Company LLC Trims Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price to $13.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and sold 206,730 shares worth $1,695,968. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

