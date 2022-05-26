NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.
NetEase has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $119.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NetEase by 175.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 46.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.
About NetEase (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
