NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $995.34 million, a PE ratio of 230.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after buying an additional 4,256,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.