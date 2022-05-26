New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

EDU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 1,153,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.