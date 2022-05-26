New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

New Relic stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

