New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
New Relic stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
