New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NDVLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 5,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.0298 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

About New World Development (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

