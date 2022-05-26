Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 396.5% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCMGY stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.