Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 396.5% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCMGY stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.