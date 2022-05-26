Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NEWT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.