NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

