NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFYEF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.