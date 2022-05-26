NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 17,828 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,360.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,422,251.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 244,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,062. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.