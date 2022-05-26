NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NICE by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

